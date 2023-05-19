BLACKPINK Tease New Song ‘The Girls’ For Mobile Game: Watch

BLACKPINK in your area — and also on your phones. The K-Pop sensations dropped an original mobile game earlier this week, and now, they’ve confirmed that a brand new song is on its way next.

In a Thursday (May 18) teaser video on the girl group’s YouTube channel, four animated avatars of bandmates Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo perform some of the real-life ladies’ trademark group choreography, dancing along to a snippet of an upcoming track called “The Girls.” According to the description, the song — which features the refrain “Don’t mess with the girls” — will be released as part of the official soundtrack for “BLACKPINK: The Game,” which has already arrived for download on the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Those same avatars from the teaser trailer are included in the game itself, which boasts puzzles, dress-up activities and multi-player settings based around the lives of the four pop stars. A music video starring the animated versions of Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo will also be released in the future, though all we know about both the song and video is that they’re “coming soon.”

BLACKPINK also released a trailer for “The Game” on Thursday, giving fans a more in-depth look at what the free app offers. The girls’ avatars practice choreography, singing and working out in the video, and exchange chat messages for players to read.

The “Pink Venom” artists are still fresh off the September 2022 release of their Billboard 200 chart-topper, Born Pink, an 8-track LP that followed their 2020 debut record The Album. The girls are currently touring the world in support of the album and will make their next stop Saturday (May 20) at Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

Watch BLACKPINK’s “The Girls” teaser above.