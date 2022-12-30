BLACKPINK Takes Over Los Angeles With Album Promo in 5th ‘Born Pink Memories’ Video: Watch

BLACKPINK is continuing to to share memorable moments from the year, and with just a couple of days left in 2022, the group released its fifth installment of “Born Pink Memories” on Friday (Dec. 30).

The new episode sees members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé kicking off a series of promotional events to support the release of Born Pink in the United States. In the visual, the quartet touches down in Los Angeles for Spotify and BLACKPINK present Born Pink: The Pop-Up Experience. The two-day event took place Sept. 16-18 and saw the K-pop idols posing for photos in the event space, interacting with the special merch items and celebrating the album’s release with glasses of champagne.

After the pop-up, the girls then head to a radio show for some promo — something they admit hasn’t happened for quite some time. “We’re in L.A., but we’re here for a radio recording,” Lisa tells BLINKs. Rosé adds, “It’s been a while since we’ve been on a U.S. radio show.”

But the promotional activities don’t stop there. BLACKPINK then goes for something a bit more casual with a stop at Target to share the contents of the Born Pink CD box set, before the video cuts to footage of the group’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Backstage, Lisa hilariously tells the camera, “I heard BLINKs are also coming today … I’m very happy to perform together with our L.A. BLINKs. Perform together? I’m very happy to perform in front of BLINKs today.”

The video closes out with tour rehearsal and promo video shoots. With the girls’ hectic Los Angeles schedule concluding, the four performers unanimously agree about their excitement to head back to Korea.

Watch the full episode of Born Pink Memories above.