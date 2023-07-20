BLACKPINK Is Teaming Up With Starbucks to Launch Limited Edition Drink & Merch Items

BLACKPINK in your area — and now, Starbucks. On Wednesday (July 19), Starbucks announced that it has teamed up with the K-pop group for a special drink and limited edition merchandise that will become available in the Asia Pacific region starting on July 25.

Explore Explore BLACKPINK See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

At the helm of the collab is the BLACKPINK-themed Frappuccino. The drink — formally called the BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino — will have strawberry syrup and dark chocolate sauce. Light pink whipped cream and a heart-shaped chocolate will garnish the drink.

There will also be a series of merchandise items that Blinks can buy, including 11 different drinkware selections in the group’s signature black and pink color ways with fun prints and graffiti motifs with the group’s song lyrics. In addition to drinkware, a reusable tote bag, yoga mat, passport holder, key chains and more will be available for purchase. The Starbucks x BLACKPINK products will be available in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, The Philippines and Vietnam.

“BLACKPINK is synonymous with an authenticity that is bold and confident, making them an inspiring force that transcends geographies and cultures. We are so thrilled to partner with one of the biggest icons of this generation that aligns with our focus on uplifting customers and fans alike through human connection to create an unforgettable Starbucks Experience,” said Emmy Kan, senior vice president and president, Starbucks Asia Pacific.

Kan continued, “Guided by our shared passion to deliver unparalleled experiences, this collaboration will bring new energy and excitement to our customers who are encouraged to embrace their individuality and express themselves in bold new ways this summer. It is also testament of how we are continually exploring limitless opportunities to deepen our connection with our customers.”

See the full collection here, and sneak peeks from fans at the unveiling event for the collection below.