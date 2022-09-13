BLACKPINK Unveils Neon-Tinted ‘Shut Down’ Music Video Teaser

BLACKPINK is just days away from dropping their highly anticipated sophomore album, Born Pink, and the group has even more up their sleeves.

Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie dropped the teaser to their next music video, “Shut Down,” on Tuesday (Sept. 13), and the brightly colored 20-second clip finds the girls in an alley full of signs plastered on the walls.

“Shut Down” follows the upcoming album’s lead single, “Pink Venom,” which arrived in August. The day the song was released, “Pink Venom” became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day in 2022 so far.

“Pink Venom” also set a record on YouTube. The video sharing platform confirmed that the group’s music video scored the biggest video 24-hour music video debut of 2022, and the third-largest 24-hour music video debut of all time. With a staggering 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours, “Pink Venom” is BLACKPINK’s biggest music video debut ever.

“Pink Venom” is enjoying its third week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey dated Sept. 17, 2022.

Born Pink is arriving on Sept. 16. Born Pink previews the Born Pink World Tour which is set to span from Oct. 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023. Tour stops include cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Check out the full list of dates here.