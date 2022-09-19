×
×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BLACKPINK Shops for Their Own ‘Born Pink’ Exclusive Box Sets at Target: Watch

The girl group's second studio album was released Friday (Sept. 16).

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Cindy Ord/WireImage

BLACKPINK‘s in your area’s … local Target. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo recently met up for a quick group trip to the department store to casually pick up exclusive box set copies of their brand new album Born Pink, and the shopping excursion was captured in an adorable video posted Monday (Sept. 19) to the girl group’s official Twitter account.

In the video, the quartet can be seen strolling through the store’s electronics and music sections until they eventually stumble upon a huge display hosting dozens of Target’s exclusive Born Pink packages, which come in either pink, black or gray, and include surprise photos, stickers and posters in addition to a CD copy of BLACKPINK’s new record. When Lisa first sees the display, her jaw drops and she excitedly runs over to see it more closely with her three bandmates following not far behind.

Related

BLACKPINK shut down

BLACKPINK Expertly Hits Choreography in ‘Shut Down’ Dance Practice Video: Watch

The video is soundtracked by “Shut Down,” the girl group’s second single off Born Pink. “BLACKPINK in your area, ay-o,” they sing on the track.

“#BLACKPINK is in your local Target!” the video’s caption reads. “Shop the ‘BORN PINK’ @Target exclusive box sets now!”

Released Friday (Sept. 16), Born Pink is home to eight tracks, and is just BLACKPINK’s second studio album. It follows 2020’s The Album, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and spent 26 weeks total on the tally.

The new record’s lead single, “Pink Venom,” was released nearly a month before Born Pink and earned BLACKPINK its second highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 to date. The track has thus far reached a high of No. 22, outshined only by the group’s No. 13 The Album collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream.”

Watch BLACKPINK shop for Target’s exclusive Born Pink box sets below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad