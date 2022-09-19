BLACKPINK Shops for Their Own ‘Born Pink’ Exclusive Box Sets at Target: Watch

BLACKPINK‘s in your area’s … local Target. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo recently met up for a quick group trip to the department store to casually pick up exclusive box set copies of their brand new album Born Pink, and the shopping excursion was captured in an adorable video posted Monday (Sept. 19) to the girl group’s official Twitter account.

In the video, the quartet can be seen strolling through the store’s electronics and music sections until they eventually stumble upon a huge display hosting dozens of Target’s exclusive Born Pink packages, which come in either pink, black or gray, and include surprise photos, stickers and posters in addition to a CD copy of BLACKPINK’s new record. When Lisa first sees the display, her jaw drops and she excitedly runs over to see it more closely with her three bandmates following not far behind.

The video is soundtracked by “Shut Down,” the girl group’s second single off Born Pink. “BLACKPINK in your area, ay-o,” they sing on the track.

“#BLACKPINK is in your local Target!” the video’s caption reads. “Shop the ‘BORN PINK’ @Target exclusive box sets now!”

Released Friday (Sept. 16), Born Pink is home to eight tracks, and is just BLACKPINK’s second studio album. It follows 2020’s The Album, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and spent 26 weeks total on the tally.

The new record’s lead single, “Pink Venom,” was released nearly a month before Born Pink and earned BLACKPINK its second highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 to date. The track has thus far reached a high of No. 22, outshined only by the group’s No. 13 The Album collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream.”

Watch BLACKPINK shop for Target’s exclusive Born Pink box sets below: