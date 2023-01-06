Watch BLACKPINK Run Through Born Pink World Tour Rehearsals in ‘Born Pink Memories’

2022 is over, but BLACKPINK is continuing to share the biggest and brightest highlights of the past year through the group’s “Born Pink Memories” video series, with the newest episode premiering on Friday (Jan. 6).

This sixth installment sees members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé kicking off a series of promotional events to support the release of Born Pink in the United States. The visual starts with the quartet touching down in Los Angeles for Spotify and BLACKPINK present Born Pink: The Pop-Up Experience, and concludes with the girls in the beginning stages of the Born Pink World Tour rehearsals, which, in this latest installment, are now in full swing.

Rosé is the the first up in solo practice, and plans out dance moves and vocals for her tracks “Hard to Love” and “On the Ground,” but perfection does not come easy. “I think you need to arrive earlier and you can take your time,” she directs her dancers. The notes pay off by the end, as Rosé later tells the group, “I think this looks better, I think we’re OK.”

Jennie and her dance for “You and Me” also goes fairly well, but she also has notes of her own. “It’s definitely better here,” she tells choreographers. “For the beginning, having three is better.”

After Lisa’s solo rehearsal, which sees her hopping on a pole for “Lalisa” — “It’s been a year since I grabbed these poles for the last time … we didn’t see each other for a while and now we’re reunited” — group rehearsal then take place, with the girls gathering as a group to practice. The main event — concert day — finally kicks off, and the K-pop group has everything polished for fans to witness and marvel at.

Watch the new installment of “Born Pink Memories” in the video above.