BLACKPINK’s Rosé Says She’s ‘Constantly Exploring New Ideas & Sounds’ for Her Solo Music

Rose of Blackpink attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Rosé’s impact extends far beyond being a member of BLACKPINK. Variety released its annual Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report on Wednesday (Aug. 10) and named the K-pop singer among one of the most influential stars of the past year. Speaking with the outlet amid receiving the honor, Rosé used the opportunity to discuss her solo music and shine a light on being in one of the world’s biggest K-pop groups.

“There are times when it feels like a lot of pressure,” Rosé said of being in BLACKPINK — who is scheduled to release its highly anticipated second studio album, Born Pink, in September — “but it’s what drives us to create new sounds and push ourselves.”

Rosé released her debut solo EP –R-, in March 2021, which contained singles “On the Ground” and “Gone.” The 25-year-old shared with Variety that she brought the same level of work ethic to her solo music, but made sure the sound was separate from BLACKPINK’s.

“I’m constantly exploring new ideas and sounds,” Rosé explained. “It differs from BLACKPINK’s [music] in the sense that it is still in the process of defining itself … There are so many genres that I’ve always wanted to explore.” She added that sharing her debut EP with the world was “very empowering.”

BLINKS will have to wait for more solo music from Rosé, but will be seeing a lot of the K-pop star very soon. BLACKPINK is scheduled to release “Pink Venom,” the lead single from Born Pink, on Aug. 19. The album will arrive on Sept. 16.