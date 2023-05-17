BLACKPINK’s Rosé Shines on the Red Carpet During Cannes Festival Debut

The girls of BLACKPINK are booked and busy. Rosé is the latest member of the K-pop group to get dolled up for a glamorous night out, as she made her official debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 17).

The K-pop vocalist stepped on the red carpet solo for the premiere of Monster, a drama by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda that reportedly received a six-minute-long standing ovation from the audience. For the carpet, Rosé dazzled in a stunning black column gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent and kept her look minimal with slicked-back hair and delicate accessories.

Rosé won’t be the only BLACKPINK member attending Cannes this year: Jennie is scheduled to appear on the red carpet in support of The Idol, her HBO series that will be shown at the festival as one of four Out of Competition Selections. Jennie’s appearance will also mark her debut at the French film festival.

One country over, Lisa had a fashionable evening in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday night (May 16) to support and celebrate the launch of the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry collection. Lisa posed alongside Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for photos during the glamorous event, much to the delight of BLACKPINK fans on social media.

BLACKPINK will reconvene as a group for their Born Pink World Tour, which is currently on its Asia leg. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé will play a pair of dates at China’s Galaxy Arena on May 20-21 before heading to Thailand later in the month and Japan in early June.

See Rosé at the Cannes Film Festival below.