BLACKPINK Is ‘Ready For Love’ in New Music Video: Watch

BLACKPINK‘s official comeback is right around the corner, and to kick things off, the K-pop girl group has finally released the music video for their newly released track, “Ready for Love,” on Friday (July 29).

The pop stars first unveiled the song in their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile, titled “THE VIRTUAL,” which featured the group’s four members — Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé — performing a medley of their hits through virtual versions of their human forms. Fans initially got a taste of “Ready to Love” in 2020 during BLACKPINK’s Light Up the Sky movie, as the four-piece recorded the track in a studio session.

“I’m ready for love/ Tell me when you ready, ’cause I’m already, ready (Ready, ready)/ Tell me when you ready, ’cause/ I’m ready for love,” Jennie and Rosé sing on the bubbly, effervescent pop track.

For Blinks that missed out on the concert, fear not — the event will run from July 29-30 in North and South America, and July 30-31 across the rest of the world. Players also have the opportunity to obtain the outfits BLACKPINK wore during the concert through Aug. 31.

“Ready For Love” arrives on the heels of BLACKPINK’s comeback this August. YG Entertainment previously released a statement on July 5 explaining that the girl group is in the “final stages of recording a new album.” Per the statement, new music from the K-pop stars will arrive sometime in August along with “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”

Watch the video for “Ready For Love” below.