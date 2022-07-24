Blackpink Set ‘Ready for Love’ Music Video Release Date

Blackpink‘s “Ready for Love” music video is coming soon.

After performing the unreleased track during “The Virtual,” PUBG Mobile’s first-ever in-game concert, Blackpink announced on Sunday (July 24) that a visual for the song is scheduled to drop Friday (July 29) at 12 a.m. ET/1 p.m. KST.

The group shared the news on social media, where they posted a teaser poster for “Ready to Love.”

In July, YG Entertainment released a statement that announced the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — is in the “final stages of recording a new album.” The statement also said that Blackpink’s new music will arrive in August along with “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”

See Blackpink’s “Ready for Love” teaser below.