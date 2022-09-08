BLACKPINK Becomes First Artist to Surpass 80 Million Subscribers on YouTube

How you like that, BLINKs? BLACKPINK has officially hit 80 million subscribers on YouTube, the video streaming platform announced on Thursday (Sept. 8). They are the first artist to ever to reach that milestone.

The new feat arrives after the K-pop group — which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé — hit 75 million subscribers just weeks ago on June 28. The quartet first earned the title of most subscribed artist September 2021, when BLACKPINK overtook Justin Bieber after surpassing the 65.5 million subscriber mark on the platform. BTS comes in as the second most subscribed artist with 70.6 subscribers; Justin Bieber is third with a solid 70 million.

The new subscriber milestone comes after the arrival of new single “Pink Venom” and its music video. To accompany the track, the group partnered with YouTube for the #PinkVenomChallenge, which saw BLINKs across the globe showing off their best moves to the song’s catchy chorus.

YouTube confirmed on Aug. 22 that the “Pink Venom” music video also scored the the group the title of the biggest 24-hour music video debut of 2022 thus far, and the third largest 24-hour music video debut of all time, after the visual hit 90.4 million views in its first day.

BLACKPINK is currently gearing up for the release of its sophomore studio album, Born Pink. The set, to be released via YG Entertainment, is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 16 along with the album’s next single, “Shut Down.” The four piece will embark on a world tour to support the album starting in October, which will feature stops in South Korea, North America, Europe and Australia.