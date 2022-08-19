BLACKPINK Takes Blinks Behind the Scenes of ‘Pink Venom’ Video: Watch

BLACKPINK are taking their devoted Blinks behind the scenes of their recently released music video for their comeback single “Pink Venom” — and spoiler alert, the making of the visual is equally as flashy as the end result.

The inside look at the video shoot arrived Friday (Aug. 19), hours after the “Pink Venom” video arrived on YouTube, and features members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé in a playful mood on the many elaborate sets, smiling and giggling together after the cameras stop rolling — a much different energy than the fierce choreography and fashion looks in the video display.

In the time since the release of “Pink Venom,” the official music video for the track has racked up more than 72 million views on YouTube. To accompany the video, the girl group announced the rollout of their #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube, which encourages fans to post their best dance moves to the new single on YouTube Shorts along with the single’s hashtag until the release of their second studio album, Born Pink, on Sept. 16.

In the meantime, “Pink Venom” will receive its official live debut Aug. 28 at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The quartet is nominated for group of the year, while Lisa received recognition in best K-pop for her solo track “Lalisa.” The nomination earns Lisa the honor of being the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated for a VMA.

See the behind the scenes video for “Pink Venom” below.