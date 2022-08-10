BLACKPINK Unveils ‘Pink Venom’ Title Posters Ahead of New Song’s Release

BLACKPINK is back! Following the K-pop girl group’s announcement of a world tour, their highly anticipated comeback album, and its corresponding lead single “Pink Venom,” the ladies shared a series of title posters ahead of the track’s arrival via Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

Explore Explore BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the photos, members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé all wear pink ensembles and gaze expectantly into the camera, which has a portion of its glass broken and shattered into shards that spread out across their faces. The words “Pink Venom” decorate the posters, which includes the single’s official release date — Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. ET.

“Pink Venom” will be the second single that BLACKPINK has released this year. In July, the pop stars dropped “Ready for Love,” which was released as a promotional single with PUGB Mobile for their in-game concert, The Virtual.

The new posters come on the heels of the quartet sharing news regarding their forthcoming album’s release on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The project, titled Born Pink, was revealed on the girl group’s social media accounts through an elegant pink and white teaser poster that read “BLACKPINK 2ND ALBUM. 2022. 09. 16.”

The K-pop superstars also announced their Born Pink world tour on Aug. 8. The global trek is scheduled to take place from Oct. 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023, and will make stops in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Born Pink world tour website also noted “and more” at the end of the list of dates, hinting that more stops could be added.

See the title posters for “Pink Venom” below.