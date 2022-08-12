BLACKPINK Unveil Individual Concept Teasers for ‘Pink Venom’ Single: Watch

BLACKPINK‘s forthcoming comeback single “Pink Venom” is scheduled to arrive in one week. To further drum up hype for the track, the K-pop quartet shared individual concept teaser trailers for the upcoming song via their official YouTube channel on Thursday and Friday (Aug. 11-12).

The “Pink Venom” trailers expand on the previously released teaser posters for the single, featuring members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé each fashionably dressed in head-to-toe pink ensembles. Each of the girls are shown in the 15-second teasers trapped inside a glass box, which is cracked in certain areas. In a second concept teaser set, Lisa and Rosé wear all-black ensembles and pose inside the center of talons.

“Pink Venom” will be the second single BLACKPINK has released this year and is due Aug. 19. In July, the pop stars dropped “Ready for Love,” which was released as a promotional single with PUGB Mobile for their in-game concert The Virtual.

BLACKPINK’s second studio album, Born Pink, will arrive in just over a month. While BLINKS have to wait until Sept. 16 to listen to the record, the group announced its plans for the album’s physical release on Thursday, including three CD box sets as well as a limited-edition vinyl release that contains several goodies and collectible items for fans. The group’s Born Pink world tour — which includes stops in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe — will follow on Oct. 15.

See the new concept teasers for BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” below.