BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Has Officially Arrived: Stream It Now

Blinks, the wait is finally over. BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated comeback single, “Pink Venom” arrived on Friday (Aug. 19), and is now available for fans to stream.

The fiery, anthemic track serves as the first formal introduction to the K-pop group’s second studio album, Born Pink, which is set to arrive on Sept. 16.

“Pink Venom” was released to a series of corresponding events, starting with the launch of the girl group’s Light Up the Pink campaign, which saw Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, New York and Los Angeles to see towers and city landmarks glow in BLACKPINK’s signature colors. Seoul’s Namsam tower was the first to get the color treatment; here in the states Brooklyn Bridge and Santa Monica ferris wheel were aglow at 8 p.m. local time on Thursday, which drew in many of the girl group’s dedicated fans.

The release of “Pink Venom” also saw the rollout of BLACKPINK’s #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube, which encourages fans to post their best dance moves to the new single on Shorts along with the single’s hashtag. Blinks will also receive a special surprise from the K-pop quartet.

“We are pleased to have another meaningful partnership with YouTube,” BLACKPINK said in a press statement that announced the news. “Hope we can have some special events with our fans through #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts, countdown livestream and our new music video ‘Pink Venom.’ Stay tuned for it!”

Coming up, BLACKPINK will perform “Pink Venom” at the MTV Video Music Awards this year on Aug. 28.

Watch the music video for “Pink Venom” below.