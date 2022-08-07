BLACKPINK Shares Release Date for New Single ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK‘s new single is right around the corner.

The K-pop superstars took to social media on Sunday (Aug. 7) to share information about the release date for their upcoming song “Pink Venom.” The forthcoming track — set to appear on BLACKPINK’s second album, Born Pink — will drop Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST. The single is available for pre-save here.

In late July, the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — shared a 30-second announcement trailer for Born Pink, featuring information about the group’s new album and world tour. Born Pink is scheduled for release in September, followed by a global trek in October. Specific dates have not yet been revealed.

Explore Explore BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The “Pink Venom” release date arrives on the heels of BLACKPINK’s “Ready For Love” music video. The South Korean act first unveiled the song in their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile, titled “THE VIRTUAL,” which featured the members performing a medley of their hits through virtual versions of their human forms.

BLACKPINK released their first full-length album, titled THE ALBUM, through Interscope in October 2020. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. The act has landed seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top 20 hit “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez and a pair of top 40s: “Sour Candy” with Lady Gaga and “How You Like That.”

Back in 2019, before THE ALBUM was released, BLACKPINK were featured on the cover of Billboard, where they laid out their plans for a U.S. takeover. “You don’t have to understand Korean to understand the music, the visuals, the vibe,” Jisoo told Billboard at the time.

Check out BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” poster announcement below.