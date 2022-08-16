BLACKPINK Shares Haunting Music Video Teaser for ‘Pink Venom’: Watch

Only three more days until BLACKPINK releases their highly anticipated comeback single, “Pink Venom,” and the girl group has released the first official trailer for the track’s forthcoming music music video on Tuesday (Aug. 16).

The trailer starts off with brown dust blowing in the wind, then cuts to an ornate blade being sharpened by a moving whetstone. Scenes of a pair of hands strumming a string instrument then flashes to an eerie cut of several black-hooded figures sitting motionless on the ground. Members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé then walk in. While Lisa and Rosé’s faces are partially obscured by the camera work, Jennie and Jisoo have red and pink masks covering the bottom portion of their faces as they intensely gaze into the camera.

The “Pink Venom” music video teaser picks up where the most recent teaser video for the track left off. That teaser saw Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé join forces in a cracked glass box. They stared ominously at the camera as if ready to break out, while a booming, alarm-like instrumental closes out the 17-second teaser.

In addition to the new music video trailer, BLACKPINK shared a teaser video for #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube Shorts, though details pertaining to that have not yet been shared.

“Pink Venom” will arrive on Friday, Aug. 19, while the group’s forthcoming album, Born Pink, arrives Sept. 16. Watch the first teaser for “Pink Venom,” as well as the #PinkVenomChallenge teaser, below.