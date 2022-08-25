Watch BLACKPINK Geek Out in ‘Pink Venom’ Music Video Reaction: ‘Spreading Pink Venom Everywhere’

Taste that pink venom! BLACKPINK sat down in a new video posted on Thursday (Aug. 25) to watch their “Pink Venom” music video for the very first time.

“I’m really nervous but I’m excited because it’s been a while since [we] got together to watch a M/V,” admitted Jennie before the girl group pressed play. “Quickly! I can’t wait!”

“So pretty!” Rosé remarked as Lisa’s first solo verse flashed across the screen before commenting, “That was so gross!” about her own scene holding a tar-covered apple and marking the choreography from the song’s first chorus in her seat.

Seeing Lisa and Jennie’s main rap in the track’s second verse earned the biggest reaction from all four girls, however, with Rosé proclaiming, “Lisa, you’re so cool. It’s so cool” and Lisa explaining, “This scene was really fun.”

By the song’s bridge, the others were ready to return the compliments when it came to Rosé’s performance, with Jennie saying, “Rosé, you overall seem like the dark magician” with Jisoo jumping in to add, “Spreading pink venom everywhere.”

Once the video wrapped, all four members of BLACKPINK agreed that they were more than pleased with how the visual turned out. “I think I should quickly look at it a couple more times,” said Jennie, while Rosé admitted, “I’ve totally become a fan.”

Upon its premiere last week, the “Pink Venom” music video broke the record as the most-viewed music video of the year in its first 24 hours, with a jaw-dropping 90.4 million views. Since then, the girls have also released a slick dance practice video of the Born Pink lead single, which became the first song to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Aug. 27).

Watch BLACKPINK’s reactions to their “Pink Venom” music video below.