Fans Choose BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' as This Week's Favorite New Music

"Pink Venom" brought in more than 85% of the vote, beating out new music by Demi Lovato, Panic! At the Disco and more.

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK‘s new single “Pink Venom” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 19) on Billboard, choosing the group’s latest track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Pink Venom” brought in more than 85% of the vote, beating out new music by Demi Lovato, Panic! At the Disco, Zedd, Maren Morris & BEAUZ and more.

The song — which dropped on Friday along with a music video — is the lead single from BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album, Born Pink, due out Sept. 16. “Pink Venom” shows off the four-piece K-pop group’s genre-bending sound, and the fresh track interpolates a line from Rihanna’s debut hit, “Pon De Replay.”

Trailing behind the new release from BLACKPINK on the fan-voted poll is Demi Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck, with 7.5% of the vote, and Panic! At the Disco’s Viva Las Vengeance, with just over 3.5% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

