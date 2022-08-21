Fans Choose BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

BLACKPINK‘s new single “Pink Venom” has topped this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 19) on Billboard, choosing the group’s latest track as their favorite new music release of the past week.
“Pink Venom” brought in more than 85% of the vote, beating out new music by Demi Lovato, Panic! At the Disco, Zedd, Maren Morris & BEAUZ and more.
The song — which dropped on Friday along with a music video — is the lead single from BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album, Born Pink, due out Sept. 16. “Pink Venom” shows off the four-piece K-pop group’s genre-bending sound, and the fresh track interpolates a line from Rihanna’s debut hit, “Pon De Replay.”
Trailing behind the new release from BLACKPINK on the fan-voted poll is Demi Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck, with 7.5% of the vote, and Panic! At the Disco’s Viva Las Vengeance, with just over 3.5% of the vote.
See the final results of this week’s poll below.