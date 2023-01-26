BLACKPINK Met Up With Pharrell Williams in Paris

In his area! Pharrell Williams had a backstage run-in with BLACKPINK on Wednesday (Jan. 25) during a trip to Paris.

Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo were spotted taking a picture with the “Happy” hitmaker in an Instagram Story posted by Tiffany and Co. executive Alexandre Arnault. In the photo, the K-pop girl group flanks Pharrell for the candid snap which according to Arnault’s tags, is being taken by none other than French president Emmanuel Macron.

The person tagged in the Story as Macron is only visible by the back of his head, making it impossible to confirm whether the world leader was, indeed, snapping the photo on an iPhone. However, Macron did post a photo with Pharrell on his official Instagram feed just two days prior, thanking the producer for his commitment to human rights advocacy.

Both BLACKPINK and Pharrell were in Paris for a concert organized by Tiffany and Co. at the indoor arena Zénith Paris inside La Villette. According to Arnault’s Instagram Stories, the two acts were joined by Kid Cudi on the roster for the evening. (Rosé also happens to be a global ambassador for the brand, and is currently featured in the campaign for the new Tiffany Lock bracelet collection.)

BLACKPINK’s visit to Paris came in between stops on the Asia leg of their Born Pink World Tour. Next, they’re set to perform in Abu Dhabi before taking a month-long break and heading back to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia and Kaohsing, Taiwan.

Check out Pharrell posing with BLACKPINK here before the Story expires.