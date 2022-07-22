Blackpink Perform Unreleased Song ‘Ready for Love’ During PUBG Mobile In-Game Concert

Blackpink brought their high-energy music and impressive choreography to the virtual world this week with “The Virtual,” PUBG Mobile’s first-ever in-game concert.

Among the songs the girl group performed was an unreleased track called “Ready for Love,” which they originally sang during a studio session featured in their 2020 Light Up the Sky Netflix film.

If you missed out on the concert, the event will run from July 22 to 23 and July 29 to 30 in North and South America, and July 23rd to 24th and 30th to 31st across the rest of the world. Players will also be able to obtain the outfits BLACKPINK will wear during the concert from July 23 to Aug. 31.

This isn’t the first time that BLACKPINK has teamed up with PUBG Mobile. The group previously worked with the gaming company in 2020 to celebrate the launch of their 2020 release, THE ALBUM.

The virtual concert comes on the heels of YG Entertainment releasing a statement on July 5 that announced the quartet — which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — is in the “final stages of recording a new album.” The statement also said that BLACKPINK’s new music will arrive in August along with “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”