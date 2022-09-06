×
BLACKPINK Reveals Release Date for Second ‘Born Pink’ Single ‘Shut Down’: Here’s When It Arrives

The track is the follow-up to "Pink Venom," which debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK is getting ready to crash the internet with the release of its second single from Born Pink. The girl group announced “Shut Down” as the follow-up to “Pink Venom” on Tuesday (Sept. 6), and shared the track’s release date via social media.

The K-pop quartet revealed the news in a teaser poster that sees members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé fiercely posing in sportswear-inspired looks that feature luxurious furs and fashionable jackets. “Shut Down” appears in black and pink text above the girls in the poster, and below it is the single’s release date: Sept. 16 at 12 a.m. ET.

“Shut Down” will arrive on the same day as Born Pink. The track will serve as the second offering from the album, though the tracklist for the LP has yet to be revealed. “Pink Venom,” meanwhile, has netted the four piece its second-highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 22 on the Sept. 3-dated chart. (“Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez, which appeared on BLACKPINK’s The Album, peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 in 2020.)

The single news also arrives shortly after BLACKPINK shared the full list of dates and venues that are scheduled for the group’s Born Pink World Tour, as well as information for signing up and participating in the tour’s official fan club presales ahead of the public. General onsale dates for the tour will take place on Sept. 16, in addition to the arrival of Born Pink and “Shut Down.”

See the teaser poster for BLACKPINK’s new single, “Shut Down,” below.

