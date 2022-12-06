BLACKPINK Insist They’re ‘Very Normal Girls’ After Being Named ‘TIME’ Entertainer of the Year

BLACKPINK was named TIME‘s Entertainer of the Year on Monday (Dec. 5), and sat down for an accompanying interview to reflect on their major year.

“We put in a lot of work so we could look like superwomen,” Jennie said of the K-pop girl group, who spent 2022 making their U.S. awards show debut by performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, releasing their sophomore album Born Pink, embarking on a world tour and reaching new heights on the Billboard charts. “We’re very normal girls, at the end of the day.”

When it comes to why the foursome particularly resonate with BLINKs all over the world, Rosé pointed to their natural multiculturalism hailing from Australia, Thailand, South Korea and New Zealand (by way of Seoul.) “We’re all from different cultures,” she said, adding that the group’s differences are “only a plus” when they’re creating music together.

Now that BLACKPINK has wrapped the U.S. leg of their ongoing Born Pink World Tour, they’ll spend the rest of the year making stops in Europe before heading to Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2023. “Being able to come back with the team to tour and meet the fans worldwide has been a highlight,” Lisa told the magazine, while Jennie added that her primary focus was “not to look ahead, and enjoy every day, because it gets too overwhelming once we start planning a year ahead, two years ahead.”

Last week, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé dropped the first episode of their new online series “Born Pink Memories” by giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the concept photoshoot for “Pink Venom” music as well as other fun facts from the set of the video.

Check out BLACKPINK’s TIME Entertainer of the Year photoshoot below.