BLACKPINK Expertly Hits Choreography in ‘Shut Down’ Dance Practice Video: Watch

It’s been an exciting few days for BLACKPINK. The girl group released its second studio album, Born Pink, on Friday (Sept. 16), and along with the LP’s arrival came a music video for the flossy track “Shut Down.” Then on Sunday (Sept. 18), the quartet — which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — shared the official dance practice video to offer a reference point for the song’s choreography.

In the dance practice video, the girls wear all-black outfits and appear in the same chrome white garage featured in the video. At first, the K-pop group is joined by a series of dancers in gray outfits, who assist them with filling the room, and hitting the steps in perfect unison alongside the idols. The dancers then join the quartet for the finishing final poses in the dance’s choreography.

The dance gives devoted BLINKs something new to learn, while the official video for “Shut Down” gave fans a series of Easter eggs to sink their teeth into. When the visual for “Shut Down” arrived in the early hours of Friday morning, fans noticed that it acted as both a reflection on BLACKPINK’s past eras since the group’s 2016 debut with “Whistle,” in addition to a fun game for eagle-eyed viewers to decode all the small details and links to the group’s previous video releases, as well as their solo and group discography.

Up next for the K-pop stars is the Born Pink World Tour. Starting in October, the four-piece will make stops in South Korea, North America, Europe and Australia, singing tracks from Born Pink as well as beloved hits from their impressive catalogue.

Watch the dance practice for “Shut Down” below.