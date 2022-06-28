What’s Your Favorite BLACKPINK Music Video? Vote!

BLACKPINK is the revolution! The K-pop girl group reached yet another historic milestone on Tuesday (June 28) by becoming the first act in the history of YouTube to reach 75 million followers.

The latest high-water mark achieved by Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa comes less than a year after they dethroned Justin Bieber as the most-followed musical artist on the streaming platform, and the girls have gained nearly 10 million more followers since then.

BLACKPINK’s latest YouTube record has us here at Billboard all up in our feels over the quartet’s impressive videography. So while we take a trip through their always-fierce visuals, we want to know which BLACKPINK music video you love the absolute most.

Back in the summer of 2016, the girl group debuted with their very first single album Square One, which contained “Whistle” and “Boombayah.” The hit singles also gave the band their very first chances to shine in music videos, displaying their personalities, style, vocals and expert choreography. Since then, BLACKPINK has rolled out eight more music videos for their loyal Blinks, from “Playing with Fire and “Stay” to “As If It’s Your Last,” and even sparked a viral dance with the success of 2018’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.”

In 2019, the foursome landed on the cover of Billboard and took their ambitions to the next level with their second Korean-language EP Kill This Love. The music video for the title track set the internet ablaze, making the biggest debut in the history of YouTube and becoming the fastest music video to reach 100 million views in just a little over two days.

Of course, that success was soon eclipsed by the release of “How You Like That” — the lead single from The Album — which arrived in June 2020 and accumulated more than 86 million views in its first 24 hours. BLACKPINK soon followed that up with massive visuals for Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream” and “Lovesick Girls,” the latter of which earned 10 million views in a mere 52 minutes.

Now that BLACKPINK has 75 million YouTube subscribers, which of their iconic music videos is your favorite? Vote in Billboard‘s official poll below!