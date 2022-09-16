From BLACKPINK to Marcus Mumford, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

We’re already halfway through September and this week’s new music haul might be the season’s biggest yet. And with so many albums and singles to choose from, Billboard wants to know which exciting new release is heating up your speakers as we slide into fall.

Do you have BLACKPINK‘s hotly anticipated sophomore album BORN PINK on repeat? In addition to its smash lead single, the K-pop girl group’s follow-up to 2020’s The Album boasts second single “Shut Down” (with its Easter egg-filled music video), surprise Rosé solo cut “Hard to Love,” stunning ballad “The Happiest Girl” and previously unreleased fan favorite track “Ready to Love.”

But Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa are hardly the only ones releasing an LP this week. Maybe you prefer Marcus Mumford‘s emotionally raw debut solo project (self-titled), EST Gee‘s solo coronation with I Never Felt Nun, or Rina Sawayama‘s long-awaited Hold the Girl. Plus Little Big Town is back after nearly three years with their tenth album Mr. Sun, and Maggie Lindemann dropped her own debut studio effort, Suckerpunch.

Or are you obsessing over a single song such as “The Roof (When I Feel the Need),” Mariah Carey‘s shiver-inducing Butterfly-era reimagining with Brandy, Kelela‘s surprise and welcome return with “Washed Away” or “I Don’t Think I Like Her,” the latest earworm off Charlie Puth‘s upcoming third album Charlie? Maybe your favorite track or album of the week is something else entirely!

Vote in Billboard‘s latest new music poll below and let your voice be heard!