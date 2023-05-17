×
BLACKPINK’s Lisa Has a Fashionable Night Out at Bulgari Event

The K-pop star also posed alongside Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

Lisa Manobal
Lisa Manobal attends the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice. Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa used short break in touring with her group members to attend the unveiling of Bulgari’s newest jewelry collection in Venice on Tuesday night (May 16).

Lisa’s look for the event appeared to be inspired by Old Hollywood — she opted for a stunning black satin off-the-shoulder gown by Antonio Riva Milano collection, which featured ornate sleeves that extended into a large bow and cape down the back of the dress. To accessorize, the rapper wore a Bulgari chandelier diamond necklace and drop earrings.

During the glamorous event — which was to celebrate the launch of the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry collection — Lisa posed alongside Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for photos. Fans were delighted to see Lisa dolled up for the occasion.

“It’s a great honor for us to be able to witness these very classy ladies, Lisa, Zendaya and Anne are legendary women,” one user wrote. “It’s great to see our Lisa so happy at every Bulgari event.” Another user added, “stunning women all together” with a heart eyes emoji.

Up next for Lisa is the continuation of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World tour, which is currently on its Asia leg. The girl group — which also includes Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé — will play a pair of dates at China’s Galaxy Arena on May 20-21 before heading to Thailand later in the month and Japan in early June.

See Lisa’s photo with Zendaya and Anne Hathway at the Bulgari event on jewelry company’s Instagram account.

