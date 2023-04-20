BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Rosalia Are Friendship Goals in Post-Coachella Hang Session: See Photos

Rosa-Lisa are in your area!

Rosalía set her and BLACKPINK‘s respective fanbases ablaze on Thursday (April 20) after sharing a series of photos hanging out with K-pop star Lisa, in which they look like true friendship goals.

The series of photos, shared in a carousel post, featured the two artists engaging in what looks like a fun-filled day. The bulk of the photos sees Lisa and Rosalía enjoying art and posing for pictures together at The Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles, including the Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Rooms and the oversize table installation, the latter of which made the two pop stars look smaller than school-age children. Elsewhere in the images, the pair show their appreciation for contemporary art and excitedly grab food from a grub cart.

“Mi amiga es más bonita que un Basquiat,” Rosalía captioned the series of photos, which sweetly translates to “My friend is prettier than a [Jean-Michel] Basquiat [painting]” in English. Fans in the comments section, naturally, could not get enough of the partnership. Several users commented that Lisa and Rosalía are “the duo we didn’t know we needed,” while another remarked, “THE FRIENDSHIP OF LISA AND ROSALIA IS SO BEAUTIFUL.”

The friendship moment arrives after Rosalía and Lisa, alongside BLACKPINK, performed sets at Coachella this past weekend; both will return to their respective stages for weekend 2 of the festival.

See the photos from Lisa and Rosalía’s hang-out session below.