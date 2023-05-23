Fans Are Freaking Out Over BLACKPINK’s Lisa & BTS’ V Posing for Pics Together in Cannes

K-pop stars have officially taken over Cannes. Just hours after BLACKPINK‘s Jennie made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, her fellow groupmate Lisa got fans talking after posing for pictures with V of BTS.

On Monday night, Celine’s artistic director Heidi Slimane brought together the K-pop stars for a dinner party hosted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes. Lisa and V — who are both ambassadors for the French luxury brand — were in attendance at the event and posed alongside each other for a quick photo. The BLACKPINK rapper dazzled in a sequined, pinstriped suit jacket and matching trouser, while the BTS vocalist donned a black jacket with a sequin bow and black trousers.

Fans, naturally, were excited to see the two K-pop idols together in the same space. One fan wrote on Twitter, “MY TWO FAVS BOTH STUNNING,” while another pondered “how can [it] be possible two people being so beautiful and unique.”

A third Twitter user hilariously commented, “lisa with her brother in law” — a timely comment, considering that Jennie and V are currently the subject of dating rumors and set the Internet ablaze last week when fans believed they were spotted holding hands with each other while out for an evening stroll in Paris. (Representatives for Jennie and V did not respond to Billboard‘s request for comment at the time, and it was never confirmed to be the K-pop stars.)

As for the rest of the of the BLACKPINK members, Rosé made her Cannes debut last week on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the guys of BTS are currently working on the solo endeavors or completing military service.

See Lisa and V’s photo together here.