BLACKPINK Drops Limited-Edition ‘Born Pink’ Vinyl

BLACKPINK used social media on Wednesday (Jan. 18) to unveil the limited-edition vinyl of their sophomore album Born Pink.

The girl group announced the release on both Weverse and Instagram, revealing the baby pink vinyl will come with a plethora of extras, including a 72-page photo book, a BLACKPINK-branded vinyl protector grip, cork mat, double-sided poster, a set of six large photo cards, a random selfie photo card featuring one of the members, a photo sticker set of four and a pop-up card — all in a pink package box of the album’s artwork.

According to the post, the special vinyl is being released on Thursday (Jan. 19) and BLINKs couldn’t order it fast enough. “ITS NOT A WANT, ITS A NEED,” one wrote on Instagram in all caps, while another added, “All my money’s go-o-o-o-o-oneee~.” A third joked, “Blackpink fr knows how to make my pockets hurt.”

At the start of the year, reports surfaced that Jisoo’s long-awaited solo debut may finally be in the works, which would make her the fourth and final member of the group to branch out with her own music, following Jennie’s “SOLO” in 2018 and both Rosé’s single album -R- and Lisa’s self-titled Lalisa in 2021.

This spring, the idols will continue to make history by becoming the first Asian act to ever headline Coachella, along with Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean. The announcement came just four years after the foursome made their debut at the Indio, Calif.-based festival back in 2019, and less than a week after the music video for their early hit single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” surpassed an astonishing two billion views on YouTube.

Check out BLACKPINK’s Born Pink vinyl announcement below.