Here’s Where BLACKPINK Will ‘Light Up the Pink’ Across the Globe Ahead of ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK is getting ready to “light up the sky” once again.

On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the K-pop girl group announced a special “Light Up the Pink” campaign ahead of the release of its highly anticipated comeback single “Pink Venom.”

The news was shared via Twitter with a poster of dates, locations and times for Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, New York and Los Angeles between Thursday and Friday for their Blinks to witness something special. New York fans can see the Brooklyn Bridge light up at 8 p.m. ET, while L.A. fans will see the Santa Monica ferris wheel aglow.

The “Light Up the Pink” campaign — likely a spin on the group’s “light up the sky” lyric from its 2020 single “How You Like That” — is just the most recently announced BLACKPINK event tied to the girl group’s return to music. On Tuesday, the four-piece also announced that fans can expect a #PinkVenomChallenge, though details pertaining to the challenge have not yet been shared.

Explore Explore BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Pink Venom” is scheduled to arrive Friday, while the group’s forthcoming album, Born Pink, arrives Sept. 16.

The first-ever performance of “Pink Venom” is also on the horizon for BLACKPINK, as they are slated to debut the track live and in-person at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place on Aug. 28. Though the group is not nominated for any awards at the show, Lisa did receive a nod for best K-pop for her solo track “Lalisa.” The nomination earns Lisa the honor of being the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated for a VMA.

See the list of dates, times and locations for the “Light Up the Pink” campaign below.