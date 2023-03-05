BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Teases First Solo Music Release With Mysterious ‘Coming Soon’ Poster

BLACKPINK‘S Jisoo is gearing up for her long-awaited debut solo music project.

The K-pop star announced through social media on Sunday (March 4) that her first solo music release will arrive on March 31. The teaser included a mysterious “Coming Soon” poster featuring a bright red piece of cloth in the middle a beautiful green field.

“See you soon,” Jisoo captioned the image on Instagram. The teaser poster was also shared through BLACKPINK’s official Instagram account.

At the start of the year, reports surfaced that Jisoo’s much-anticipated solo debut was finally in the works, making her the fourth and final member of the group to branch out with her own music. Jennie‘s “SOLO” arrived in 2018, and both Rosé’s -R- and Lisa’s Lalisa dropped in 2021.

In late February, Korean entertainment label YG Entertainment confirmed that Jisoo was preparing to release solo music in 2023.

“BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album,” YG said in a statement at the time, according to Smoopi. “While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.”

Jisoo touched on going solo during an interview in May 2022. “I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music. What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion. I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year.”

BLACKPINK’s second full-length studio album, Born Pink, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October 2022. The girl group previously debuted and peaked at No. 2 in October 2020 with its debut release, The Album.

BLACKPINK announced earlier last month that the Born Pink World tour will head to Australia and Mexico. The four-piece will make its epic return to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, four years after making its debut at the festival in 2019.

Check out Jisoo’s solo music announcement on Twitter below.