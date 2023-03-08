BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Reveals Title & Cover Art for Her Debut Single Album: See It Here

Simply stunning. Jisoo unveiled the title and cover art for her upcoming solo debut via social media on Wednesday (March 8).

Titled ME, the BLACKPINK member’s first single album follows the autobiographical pattern established by the titles of prior solo releases by Rosé (2021’s record-setting -R-) and Lisa (2021’s LALISA). The album poster, meanwhile, features a breathtaking close-up of Jisoo, her red lipstick, eye makeup and floral accessories standing out in stark contrast to the visual’s green background.

As the fourth and final member of the girl group to go solo — Jennie also released her single “Solo” back in 2018 — Jisoo’s single album is set for release on March 31 via YG Entertainment. There’s no word yet on the song titles expected to make the project’s tracklist.

In other BLACKPINK news, Jennie is currently recovering from a minor facial injury suffered while on a break in the girl group’s ongoing Born Pink World Tour. (In a message to BLINKs on Weverse, the idol revealed she sustained the scrape while exercising and will be wearing a bandage on her face for the time being.)

Last month, the global trek was extended with additional dates in both Mexico City and Australia. And while Rosé’s cover of Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” recently hit the top of Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, the quartet have found a new fan in Usher, who declared himself a BLINK after taking his two teenage sons to see the group perform in Atlanta.

Get a look at the first album poster for Jisoo’s ME below, shared by both BLACKPINK ane Jisoo herself.