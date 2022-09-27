BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Rosé Hit Paris Fashion Week in Style

Paris Fashion Week is officially in full swing, and BLACKPINK, among K-pop’s most fashionable stars, have been in attendance at some of the most sought-after shows.

On Tuesday (Sept. 27), members Jisoo and Rosé both sat front row at Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, the brands that they are global ambassadors for, respectively, and were the the talk of K-pop Twitter once pictures of them hit the Internet.

At Dior, Jisoo went viral for her appearance — she donned a simple black minidress in a crinkle fabric that featured a bubble hem and large bow cinched at her waist. To accessorize the look, the singer donned a pair of black fishnet tights, black platform heels and a printed Lady Dior bag. On the way into the venue, Blinks excitedly cheered for her, resulting in her waving and blowing several kisses to fans waiting for her to appear.

After the show, Jisoo shared photos to her Instagram Stories of her heading into the venue for the show with a short but sweet message to the fans who waited for her: “Love you Blinks,” she captioned a photo of her waving to fans. In the next slide, which gave a full look at her fashionable ensemble, Jisoo shared, “So happy to see you again my Blinks.”

Rosé, meanwhile, enjoyed a fun night out with Yves Saint Laurent and shared several photos from her time with the high-fashion brand to her Instagram. Rosé also donned a black ensemble, but hers consisted of a long-sleeve dress with a V-neck — she accessorized with a small black purse and tall black heels, much like her fellow groupmate.

See photos and videos from Jisoo and Rosé’s time at Paris Fashion Week below. Watch their Instagram Stories here and here, before they expire.