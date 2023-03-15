BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Stuns in Elegant Visual Teaser for Solo Debut ‘ME’

Jisoo dropped the first visual teaser of her upcoming solo project ME on Wednesday (March 15) and the result is simply stunning.

The breathtaking clip shows the BLACKPINK singer wielding a giant poppy while draped in a feathery high-fashion ensemble of black-and-white striped fur. To complement the look, the idol also shows off a long, white manicure and keeps her makeup editorial yet sparse with a pale pink lip and small black lines drawn above her eyelids.

With its focus on fashion, the preview doesn’t give fans much of a hint at what Jisoo’s solo debut will sound like, with only a few spare, drawn-out notes playing before the scene fades to black to reveal the single album’s title in bold, red font.

Still, Jisoo’s more than 70 million followers couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous visual. “They need to change the name of the color red to jisoo,” one Blink raved in the comments. Another wrote, “I have no words. You are just killing me. I can’t wait for this,” while a fan page dedicated to the idol’s bandmate Lisa declared, “This giving me goosebumps.”

Several others utilized a new feature on Instagram to drop their favorite gifs of Jisoo from various BLACKPINK music videos in the comments section.

ME is set for release on March 31 via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records, and will follow the solo debuts of Jisoo’s bandmates in recent years, including both Lisa’s LALISA and Rosé’s -R- in 2021, and Jennie’s swaggering track “SOLO” in 2018.

In fact, Rosé marked the two-year anniversary of her mini album, which contained the record-breaking “On the Ground” and “Gone,” on her Instagram feed earlier this week, writing, “It’s been two years since the release of my first single album -R- ♡ thank you for all the love and support to all my fans. I love you all eternally.”

Watch Jisoo’s beautiful visual film teaser for ME above.