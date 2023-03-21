BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Goes High Fashion in Second Visual Teaser for Solo Debut ‘ME’

The arrival of Jisoo’s solo album, ME, is imminent. To further drum up anticipation for its release, the BLACKPINK singer’s record label YG Entertainment shared a second teaser visual that provides one more piece to the puzzle of her debut as a solo artist.

The stunning video features a color palette primarily consisting of black and white. Jisoo first appears on screen as an elegant silhouette before her face and body are revealed. She poses in a black crop top and a satin-finished, voluminous skirt, gazing fiercely into the camera until her solo album and its release date appear in red text at the end of the video.

The new teaser visual also slipped a major nugget of information to fans of the K-pop star. In the description box of the video, the text reads #FLOWER,” potentially hinting at the title of the album’s lead single.

In YG’s post of the visual teaser on Twitter, several fans hilariously replied with the same block of text (also known as a copypasta), “ME isn’t just an album, it’s a cultural reset, it’s the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world, it’s art, the first gift you open on Christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything uv [sic] ever wanted and more. It’s a blessing.”

ME is set for release on March 31 via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. It comes after Lisa’s LALISA and Rosé’s -R- in 2021 and Jennie’s “SOLO” in 2018.

See Jisoo’s new teaser above.