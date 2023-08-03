BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Actor Ahn Bo-hyun Are Dating

Jisoo is a lovesick girl no longer, as the 28-year-old BLACKPINK star is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

The news follows local media reports that the new couple was spotted together in Seoul. Ahn’s team also confirmed the relationship, telling CNN, “The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze.”

According to the news network, BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment provided a similar statement to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Jisoo becomes the only BLACKPINK band member to be in a confirmed relationship, though rumors regarding the love lives of Rosé, Jennie and Lisa frequently swirl. For instance, Jennie was thought by some to be dating BTS’ V as recently as May of this year.

The “FLOWER” singer’s new beau has a few years on her; at 35 years old, Ahn has been in dozens of movies and TV shows. After getting his start as a model, the Busan native made his acting debut in 2014 and is known for his roles in K-dramas such as Itaewon Class, Yumi’s Cells and Descendants of the Sun.

When she isn’t putting in hours with one of the world’s biggest girl groups, Jisoo also acts. Most recently, she starred opposite Jung Hae-in in the television series Snowdrop.

Jisoo and her bandmates are currently approaching the end of their Born Pink World Tour, which launched in October in support of BLACKPINK’s 2022 sophomore album, Born Pink. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the girls’ first project to top the chart, and spawned two No. 1 singles on the Global 200 chart: “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.”

Reflecting on BLACKPINK’s success, Jisoo recently shared her thoughts on whether the quartet has earned credit for being “trailblazers” of K-pop. “Maybe half and half?” she mused to Elle Korea, the cover of which she graced in July. “We also walked the path that others have made, but I think there are parts that we pioneered, as we debuted at a time when the platform was expanding and accessibility to K-pop was increasing.”

“Just as there was a part where we walked on a polished road, I hope we can help make the path of those who will come after us smoother,” she added. “It would be nice if they could pioneer their own thing and connect with each other. Anyway, that’s a nice expression.”