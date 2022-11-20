×
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Camila Cabello Perform ‘Liar’ Together in Los Angeles

Jisoo shared a snapshot of the two together, tagging Cabello and writing, "Love youuuuuu."

Jisoo, Blackpink
Jisoo from Blackpink attends the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France. Stephane Feugere for WWD

Jisoo shared the stage with special guest Camila Cabello at BLACKPINK‘s concert in Los Angeles Saturday night (Nov. 19).

Jisoo and Camila sang “Liar,” a song off of Cabello’s Romance album that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Cabello wore a custom BLACKPINK outfit for the occasion at Banc of California Stadium.

On BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour, Jisoo has been performing “Liar” for her part of the solo act of the show.

Jisoo shared a snapshot of the two together on Saturday in an Instagram Story, tagging Cabello and writing, “Love youuuuuu.”

Watch a fan-filmed clip of the pair singing “Liar” below.

