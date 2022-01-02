×
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Celebrates 27th Birthday, Shares Adorable Childhood Photos

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! Today feels extra special with all my Blinks," Jisoo wrote.

BLACKPINK
Natt Lim/Courtesy of Billboard Japan

Happy birthday, Jisoo!

The South Korean singer and actress celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday (Jan. 3), receiving lots of love from her fellow BLACKPINK members and the K-pop quartet’s army of Blinks.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! Today feels extra special with all my Blinks. Love you guys,” Jisoo captioned a photo on Instagram of herself holding a tiny cake.

The sweet-voiced singer also shared two adorable childhood photos of herself, one wearing a cute white bib while seated in a high chair and another sporting pigtails and a stylish silver jacket.

“+ Here’s baby Jisoo,” Jisoo added in the caption.

BLACKPINK’s official social media accounts, along with the pages for the group’s Korean company YG Entertainment, also shared birthday wishes to Jisoo.

“#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #JISOO #지수 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY #20220103 #YG,” BLACKPINK captioned the image of Jisoo holding a cake.

Check out Jisoo’s birthday post on Instagram below.

 

