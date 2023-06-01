Watch BLACKPINK’s Jennie Show Off What’s Inside Her Many Chanel Bags

As a member of BLACKPINK — and a cast member on The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO show The Idol — Jennie has to keep a series of items with her at all times. So the K-pop star sat down with Vogue Japan in a Thursday (June 1) video to discuss what’s in her bag.

“I’m in the middle of our tour right now, so I require a lot of stuff in my bag because I’m always traveling,” she explained, pulling out her cell phone, a hair tie and Apple Airpods. “I listen to meditating music when I travel in cars or in airplanes — just plug it in and zone out.”

Jennie pulled out multiple Chanel pouches from her Chanel bags and realized that she often has a tendency to carry more items than necessary, just in case. “I’m like a mom when it comes to bags. I think moms always have everything ’emergency’ in their bags when they go out with their children, so I’m like a mom to myself,” she said, later pulling out a hair claw clip, a cat pouch, mirror and adhesive bandages for a cut she has on her face.

The 27-year-old has been traveling back and forth recently, performing concert dates on BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World tour and promoting The Idol in Cannes.

Speaking of her role on the television show, Jennie said, “It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like, breaking a wall for me,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “[Lily-Rose Depp] really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there. She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

“The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” the K-pop star continued. “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Watch Jennie show off what’s in her bag in the video above.