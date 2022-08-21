×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Goes Clubbing in New Teaser for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’: Watch

The trailer finds the K-pop star entering the 'gutters of Hollywood' alongside actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Jennie, BLACKPINK
Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019, in Indio, Calif. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK‘S Jennie Ruby Jane lets loose in the latest teaser for The Weeknd‘s upcoming HBO series The Idol.

In the sizzling new trailer, the K-pop singer enters the “gutters of Hollywood” as she goes clubbing alongside The Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie is seen flashing a devilish smile while lounging in a sauna with Depp before the two whisk away in a convertible to a packed dance club.

The Weeknd premiered the second teaser for the music-industry drama during his concert at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 20). The brief clip was shared on social media the following morning.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BlackPink

The Weeknd

See latest videos, charts and news

BLACKPINK’S Jennie spoke about her excitement for The Idol after the first drugs-and-sex-filled trailer dropped in late July. “I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” the singer said in a statement to Korean news agency Yonhap. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Related

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's Jennie Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 Campaign

HBO confirmed the K-pop singer’s casting on social media, tweeting on July 18, “Jennie Kim has been cast in #THEIDOL.” The series’ page on IMDb also indicates that she will appear in six episodes.

The Idol, which also stars The Weeknd, is about a self-help guru and cult leader who begins a relationship with an up-and-coming pop star. Per the premium cable channel, the show is “from the sick and twisted minds” of The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. A release date has not been announced yet.

Jennie has a busy schedule in the coming months. BLACKPINK recently dropped their highly anticipated comeback single “Pink Venom,” which will appear on the quartet’s upcoming second album, Born Pink. The group will also embark on a world tour, beginning in October.

Watch the second trailer for HBO’s The Idol below.

 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad