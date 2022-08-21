BLACKPINK’s Jennie Goes Clubbing in New Teaser for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’: Watch

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019, in Indio, Calif.

BLACKPINK‘S Jennie Ruby Jane lets loose in the latest teaser for The Weeknd‘s upcoming HBO series The Idol.

In the sizzling new trailer, the K-pop singer enters the “gutters of Hollywood” as she goes clubbing alongside The Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie is seen flashing a devilish smile while lounging in a sauna with Depp before the two whisk away in a convertible to a packed dance club.

The Weeknd premiered the second teaser for the music-industry drama during his concert at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 20). The brief clip was shared on social media the following morning.

BLACKPINK’S Jennie spoke about her excitement for The Idol after the first drugs-and-sex-filled trailer dropped in late July. “I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” the singer said in a statement to Korean news agency Yonhap. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

HBO confirmed the K-pop singer’s casting on social media, tweeting on July 18, “Jennie Kim has been cast in #THEIDOL.” The series’ page on IMDb also indicates that she will appear in six episodes.

The Idol, which also stars The Weeknd, is about a self-help guru and cult leader who begins a relationship with an up-and-coming pop star. Per the premium cable channel, the show is “from the sick and twisted minds” of The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. A release date has not been announced yet.

Jennie has a busy schedule in the coming months. BLACKPINK recently dropped their highly anticipated comeback single “Pink Venom,” which will appear on the quartet’s upcoming second album, Born Pink. The group will also embark on a world tour, beginning in October.

Watch the second trailer for HBO’s The Idol below.