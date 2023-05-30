BLACKPINK’s Jennie Says Working on ‘The Idol’ Was Like ‘Breaking a Wall’: ‘It Was Definitely a Challenge’

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie is gearing up to make her debut on the small screen on HBO’s forthcoming series The Idol. Jennie revealed in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily that she has jitters ahead of making her television debut, despite selling out stadiums with the rest of her groupmates.

Lily-Rose Depp — who stars as Jocelyn opposite The Weeknd‘s Tedros — helped Jennie become comfortable in the role. “It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like, breaking a wall for me,” she said. “She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there. She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

While some fans expressed concerns over The Idol‘s edgy subject matter, Jennie asserted that she “trusted [the show’s director] Sam [Levinson] to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry,” she said.

“The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” the K-pop star continued. “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Details regarding Jennie’s role in the show have been kept largely under wraps, but fans of hers won’t have to wait too long: The Idol will premiere on HBO and Max on June 4.