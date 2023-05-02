×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shares the Advice Rosé Gave Her for Her First Met Gala

The Chanel ambassador dazzled in a vintage minidress designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1990.

Jennie Kim, Met Gala
Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI

Jennie of BLACKPINK strutted the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night (May 1) and dished in an interview all about being there for the first time.

Related

Rihanna

2023 Met Gala: Photos From the Red Carpet

“I am everywhere, this is my first Met,” the K-pop idol told Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain upon arrival at the star-studded soiree. “I was really excited until I got off my car, like, two minutes ago.”

To fit with the evening’s theme — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty — Jennie wore a vintage Chanel minidress from the late Lagerfeld’s fall/winter runway collection for the iconic fashion house in 1990. She accessorized the white number perfectly with black opera gloves and matching tights, and as a longtime Chanel ambassador, the rapper had insider access to the look for her big moment.

“I’m so lucky to have the Chanel team recreate this look from the ’90s — the one that Karl did, so I’m just, like, so happy!” she gushed.

Related

Jennie Kim

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Pays Tribute to 1990 Chanel at 2023 Met Gala

Being her first time at the exclusive event, Jennie admitted she was looking forward to “literally everything” and had no idea what to expect, but also revealed the advice her BLACKPINK bandmate Rosé gave her after attending the gala in 2022 for In America: An Anthology of Fashion. “Rosie, she was here last year. She told me just have fun, so that’s the plan for today,” the “SOLO” rapper said.

Jennie also took to social media in the hours after the Met Gala to show off her dress from every angle, writing, “Merci mon chancel family for this dream look.”

Check out Jennie on the carpet for the Met Gala below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad