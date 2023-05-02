BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shares the Advice Rosé Gave Her for Her First Met Gala

Jennie of BLACKPINK strutted the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night (May 1) and dished in an interview all about being there for the first time.

“I am everywhere, this is my first Met,” the K-pop idol told Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain upon arrival at the star-studded soiree. “I was really excited until I got off my car, like, two minutes ago.”

To fit with the evening’s theme — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty — Jennie wore a vintage Chanel minidress from the late Lagerfeld’s fall/winter runway collection for the iconic fashion house in 1990. She accessorized the white number perfectly with black opera gloves and matching tights, and as a longtime Chanel ambassador, the rapper had insider access to the look for her big moment.

“I’m so lucky to have the Chanel team recreate this look from the ’90s — the one that Karl did, so I’m just, like, so happy!” she gushed.

Being her first time at the exclusive event, Jennie admitted she was looking forward to “literally everything” and had no idea what to expect, but also revealed the advice her BLACKPINK bandmate Rosé gave her after attending the gala in 2022 for In America: An Anthology of Fashion. “Rosie, she was here last year. She told me just have fun, so that’s the plan for today,” the “SOLO” rapper said.

Jennie also took to social media in the hours after the Met Gala to show off her dress from every angle, writing, “Merci mon chancel family for this dream look.”

Check out Jennie on the carpet for the Met Gala below.