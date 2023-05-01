BLACKPINK’s Jennie Pays Tribute to 1990 Chanel at 2023 Met Gala

Jennie has officially arrived at the Met Gala on Monday (May 1), and she didn’t disappoint.

The BLACKPINK superstar stunned in a vintage look originally designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel’s fall/winter 1990 line. The white mini-dress cinched with a black, flower-embellished belt is paired with sleek black opera gloves, black tights, a thick choker with the singer’s hair slicked back into a chic headband.

Of course, the look aptly follows this year’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which honors the iconic fashion designer who died in February 2019 and his seven-decade career.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Jennie, who took the stage at Coachella last month along with her BLACKPINK bandmates to become the first Korean act to headline the festival. “We’re so excited and honored to be able to return to Coachella as headliners,” she told Billboard. “We had the best time in 2019 and can’t wait to experience the energy of the audience again. There are some nerves, but more than anything, we’re just ready to have fun.”

Jennie is also set to star in Sam Levinson’s upcoming HBO drama, The Idol. See Jennie’s full 2023 Met Gala look below.