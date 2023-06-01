BLACKPINK’s Jennie Performs ‘Killing Me Softly’ at Chanel Fashion Show

Here comes Ms. Jennie Kim. The 27-year-old BLACKPINK star had a shining moment at Chanel’s Métiers d’art Dakar Show Thursday (June 1) show in Tokyo, Japan, taking the stage to perform a cover of “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

Singing all alone on stage over a backing track, Jennie did justice to Roberta Flack. With the Chanel logo projected on a rainbow screen behind her, she looked stunning in long pin curls, a black-and-white box dress and black booties.

Jennie sang “Killing Me Softly” as part of a mashup with a soft, jazzy cover of “Fly Me to the Moon.” “In other words, I love you,” the K-pop star sang, drawing an air-heart with her fingers and blowing a kiss to the audience.

The “SOLO” singer also performed her own unreleased song “You & Me,” and told the crowd, “This version of the song I’ll be performing for the very first time for you guys here today, so I hope you guys enjoy.”

“Nothing in the world could make me feel/ The way you do, the things you do,” she sang over delicate piano accompaniment, walking elegantly across the stage. “I love you and me/ Dancing in the moonlight/ Nobody can see/ It’s just you and me tonight.”

A month prior, Jennie wore a Chanel outfit at the 2023 Met Gala, which was themed around the work of late designer and Chanel executive Karl Lagerfeld. She went on to sport more of the iconic fashion line’s clothing last week at Cannes Film Festival, which she and her The Idol castmates attended for the musical drama’s world premiere. Co-created by The Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, the HBO Max series will find Jennie making her acting debut in a supporting role opposite the “Blinding Lights” singer, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy and more.

Watch Jennie perform at the Chanel show in Tokyo here.