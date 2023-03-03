BLACKPINK’s Jennie Says She’ll ‘Get Better Soon’ After Minor Facial Injury

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie took to social media on Friday (March 3) to share that she has suffered a minor injury to her face.

In a message to BLINKs on Weverse, the K-pop idol wrote, “It’s nothing, but I post[ed] it first in case you get surprised. I was taking care of my health during the break, eating well, and sleeping well, but I tripped a little while exercising and fell down, so I got a bit of a scar on my face.

“I wanted to get better soon so I don’t worry about BLINK, but it’s still healing, so I think I’m going to wear a bandage on my face for a while,” she continued. “Please understand if I sound silly. I need to show you a good performance, but I’m sorry for being like this, everyone. I’ll get better soon, so don’t worry and see you soon.”

In a reply, Jennie later added, “So… I don’t have time to take pictures these days, and I’ve been getting treatment every day” before apologizing again to the BLINKs, who naturally were more concerned about the star continuing to recuperate.

Indeed, according to her personal Instagram account, Jennie hasn’t posted a candid photo herself since Feb. 14 — instead posting behind the scenes content from her current Calvin Klein campaign in the intervening weeks for her nearly 75 million followers.

BLACKPINK, meanwhile, is currently wrapping up a month-long break in their Born Pink World Tour, which resumes Saturday (March 4) at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After finishing out the Asian leg of the tour with back-to-back shows at Japan’s Tokyo Dome in early April, Jennie and her bandmates will head back to the U.S. to serve as headliners for the 2023 iteration of Coachella.

Read Jennie’s full statement about her injury on Weverse here.