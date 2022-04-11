BLACKPINK’s Jennie Just Drastically Changed Her Hair Color: See It

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, Calif.

Orange is the new BLACKPINK. Debuting her new look on Instagram Sunday (April 10), Jennie from the K-pop girl group sensation BLACKPINK officially started a new springtime trend by dying her long dark hair a striking apricot hue.

The IG post includes six outdoor photos featuring the “SOLO” singer posing next to orange flowers that almost perfectly match her vibrant new shade. “Don’t talk to me or my new hair,” she wrote in her caption, along with an orange heart emoji.

In the pictures, the 26-year-old is wearing both jeans and a T-shirt made by Calvin Klein, a brand with which she renewed her partnership earlier this year. Modeling alongside Dominic Fike, Solange and Vince Staples, she was one of the stars of the company’s “expressions on community” campaign.

It’s been a while since Jennie and the other BLACKPINK girls — Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé — have released music, with their most recent record The Album turning two years old this October. The bandmates have instead been working on fashion campaigns and solo music projects. However, fans are hoping Jennie’s hair change is an omen signaling a new BLACKPINK era.

“You know a blackpink comeback is coming when Jennie dyes her hair,” wrote one fan in a tweet that has nearly 40 thousand likes and 800 replies, citing two other examples of the performer’s past looks.

Jennie herself hinted at an imminent BLACKPINK release earlier this year. “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon,” she said on Korean variety show The Game Caterers. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only one here, I’ll just say it. Please look forward to it.”

See Jennie’s bright new hair color below: