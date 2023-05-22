BLACKPINK’s Jennie Dazzles in Chanel for Her Cannes Film Festival Debut

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie has officially made here Cannes film festival debut. On Monday (May 22), the K-pop star turned up on the red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in France, much to the delight of Blinks across the globe.

The 27-year-old showed up to the event looking stunning in a Chanel SS20 tea-length couture gown consisting white lace and sheer black off-the-shoulder sleeves. Jennie went minimal with her accessories, adding only a black satin bow to her wavy hair and delicate diamond rings to her hands.

The BLACKPINK rapper, however, did not attend the event solo — she walked the carpet and posed for photos alongside her fellow co-stars from The Idol, including The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Hari Nef, Moses Sumney and the show’s co creator Sam Levinson. (The Idol premiered at the festival as one of four Out of Competition Selections.)

Shortly after photos and videos of Jennie at Cannes hit the Internet, Blinks fawned over the star and shared their opinions on how she looked for her Cannes debut. “She’s beyond pretty, she looks heavenly,” one Blink wrote on Twitter, while another called Jennie “THE MAIN EVENT THE IT GIRL THE MOST GORGEOUS PERSON TO EXIST.”

Jennie isn’t the only BLACKPINK member to attend Cannes this year: Rosé made her debut at the film festival last week for the premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda directed Japanese drama, Monster.

Watch Jennie walk the red carpet for the premiere of The Idol in the video below.