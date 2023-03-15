×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns as Star of Calvin Klein’s Spring Campaign: Watch

The new campaign is the latest addition to a long-running partnership between the brand and K-pop star.

JENNIE Calvin Klein Spring 2023
JENNIE Calvin Klein Spring 2023 Courtesy Photo

Calvin Klein just released a series of gorgeous photos and videos launching the brand’s new spring campaign, shot in black(pink) and white. And, starring alongside fellow ambassadors FKA Twigs, Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan is BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, continuing her long-running partnership with the fashion house.

Related

Calvin Klein, FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs Teases Unreleased Song in Calvin Klein Spring 2023 Campaign Video: Exclusive

In the spring advertisements, the 27-year-old K-pop star stuns with long, dark waves and chopped bangs, paired with simple makeup and different combinations of Calvin Klein looks. In one photo, she stares down the camera wearing a matching sports bra and underwear set, and in another, she wears a jean jacket while posing next an adorable kitten.

Jennie also starred in a solo video for the campaign, expertly modeling more underwear and denim looks to “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” by The White Stripes. At one point, she sensually bites a petal off a rose flower, a visual nod to one of the song’s lyrics: “Like a summer rose…”

Calvin Klein summarized the focus of the spring campaign in just a couple words — “soft minimalism” — under a couple photos of Jennie posted to the brand’s Instagram account.

By now, the “SOLO” singer is a bonafide Calvin Klein veteran, having starred in the brand’s 2022 spring and fall campaigns. She and her BLACKPINK bandmates Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé are currently in the middle of their Born Pink world tour, supporting their September-released album of the same name. The record debuted atop the Billboard 200 and charted two tracks in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.”

Watch Jennie work it in Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign above.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad