BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns as Star of Calvin Klein’s Spring Campaign: Watch

Calvin Klein just released a series of gorgeous photos and videos launching the brand’s new spring campaign, shot in black(pink) and white. And, starring alongside fellow ambassadors FKA Twigs, Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan is BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, continuing her long-running partnership with the fashion house.

In the spring advertisements, the 27-year-old K-pop star stuns with long, dark waves and chopped bangs, paired with simple makeup and different combinations of Calvin Klein looks. In one photo, she stares down the camera wearing a matching sports bra and underwear set, and in another, she wears a jean jacket while posing next an adorable kitten.

Jennie also starred in a solo video for the campaign, expertly modeling more underwear and denim looks to “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” by The White Stripes. At one point, she sensually bites a petal off a rose flower, a visual nod to one of the song’s lyrics: “Like a summer rose…”

Calvin Klein summarized the focus of the spring campaign in just a couple words — “soft minimalism” — under a couple photos of Jennie posted to the brand’s Instagram account.

By now, the “SOLO” singer is a bonafide Calvin Klein veteran, having starred in the brand’s 2022 spring and fall campaigns. She and her BLACKPINK bandmates Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé are currently in the middle of their Born Pink world tour, supporting their September-released album of the same name. The record debuted atop the Billboard 200 and charted two tracks in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.”

Watch Jennie work it in Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign above.