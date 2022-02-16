BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stars in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2022 Campaign: See It

Jennie of BLACKPINK is seen upon departing at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 21, 2020 in Incheon, South Korea.

There are few communities as strong as the fans of K-pop powerhouses such as BLACKPINK, making Calvin Klein’s new star perfect for their latest community-themed campaign. Announced via social media Tuesday (Feb. 15), the girl group’s Jennie has joined an all-star roster including Euphoria‘s Dominic Fike, Solange, Vince Staples, Arlo Parks and Burna Boy to promote the company’s newest line.

The “SOLO” artist shared photos and videos of her latest Calvin Klein campaign on Instagram, as well as some behind-the-scenes images of her shoot with the brand on her Stories. In them, Jennie rocks a number of looks in the campaign, riding around on a bicycle and posing on what looks to be a cityscape rooftop.

Calvin Klein is showing off their new star on social media as well. “Hanging with Jennie,” the brand wrote alongside a stunning black-and-white photo of the “How You Like That” singer. “You know where to find us.”

The brand’s newest theme is apparently all about friends and family, which is why they’ve brought together a cast of 136 people in their “expressions on community” campaign’s social media rollout of photos and videos. “This is coming together,” the company’s website says. “Because nothing worth having is worth having alone.”

The “expressions on community” campaign isn’t the first time Calvin Klein has teamed up with Jennie. She was one of the faces of its 2021 launch “The Language of Calvin Klein,” alongside Kaia Gerber and Damson Idris. That campaign included a “series of films on small talk, emotive bursts, handwritten notes, observations, internal dialogue and poetic ramblings,” according to the brand’s website.

